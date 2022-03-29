Century freshman basketball star Isiah Harwell is headed to New Orleans this weekend to participate in the USA Basketball Men's Junior National Team Minicamp.
Harwell will be one of only nine members of the class of 2025 in the entire country in attendance.
Harwell and Century head coach Ryan Frost share what the opportunity means for Harwell and for young basketball players all around Idaho.
