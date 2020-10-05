In March of 2020, a 7.1 million dollar renovation began to preserve the historic Davis Field on Idaho State University’s campus.
Construction has gone as planned, and the field is expected to be completed by Thanksgiving.
It's really on time and on budget and progressing really, really well,” said Idaho State Athletic director Pauline Thiros. “It’s getting to be even more fun to watch.”
Some of the renovations include widening the soccer field to meet NCAA requirements, replacing the bleachers and adding led lights and a videoboard.
I’m excited for soccer to have their season on it this spring,” said Thiros. “I guess that would be a little silver lining to this Covid madness. The soccer team will play on Davis field this year. We won't have to wait until the fall, and we're very excited and the kid are excited.”
Davis Field hosts soccer games and outdoor track and field events.
It used to be known as the Spud Bowl when it originally opened in 1936 and it was home to the Idaho State football team.
With so much history, Thiros hopes that when it’s safe to gather together again, the University can do a proper celebration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.