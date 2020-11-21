The 7th annual Cranksgiving event raised enough in donations to put a turkey on 1,300 dinner tables this Thanksgiving.
Members of the community rode their bikes from Barrie's Ski and Sports to the Idaho Foodbank on Saturday morning to deliver donated turkeys to families in need this thanksgiving.
"Pocatello is a bicycle community," said Cranksgiving Co-founder Tammy Parris. "We have a lot of road riders. We have a lot of mountain bikers and its also a family thing. It's kind of the icing on the cake. When you can pull the community together with turkeys and include bike riding, and like today you can pull everyone together with their kids and their families and their excited to help deliver these turkeys to the Idaho Food Bank."
Over 130 cyclists showed up at the event.
"This has been unbelievable that people in the community are so giving that they know that there's trying times in peoples lives, "said Cranksgiving Co-Founder Barrie Hunt. "Especially this year with the pandemic going on and people losing their jobs and families really struggling. That means an awful lot."
