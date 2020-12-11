Kyler Scott has been wrestling since she was in first grade.
She comes from a family of wrestlers and every time her dad would take her to watch a wrestling tournament, she would point out all the girl wrestlers.
She now wrestles for her middle school team and Sublime Wrestling Club where she wrestles both boys and girls as there's not a separate girl's division.
This past weekend, she won the All-City Wrestling Finals.
