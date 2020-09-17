Almost everyone you’ll meet from the Gate City has a story to further attest that the Pocatello and Highland football game is one of biggest and most exciting rivalry games in the state.
Friday marks the 64th Black and Blue bowl between the cross-town schools
Where the bruises fade, but the memories don't.
“You know this is one that the community always looks forward to,” said Highland Head Coach Gino Mariani.
Pocatello’s head coach agrees.
“There's a lot of excitement within both teams and really it's felt through the community,” said Dave Spillett.
The Rams have historically come out on top, winning 49 of the past 63 matchups.
However, it should be a competitive game, as Pocatello has had an exciting start to their season.
“They're much better this year and coming in on a three-game win streak,” said Mariani. “You know, I think they have a lot of things going for them. They should come in very confident and we’re preparing that way.”
Both teams are going into the game ranked 5th in their class in the polls.
“There's not additional pressure,” said Spillett. “There's probably additional confidence, which is big. We've gained more and more confidence each week and and we're going to go into this game confident as well. It's an exciting time.”
