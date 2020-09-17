Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT FRIDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, A HAINES INDEX OF 6, AND POOR OVERNIGHT HUMIDITY RECOVERY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 410, 411, 413, 422, 425, 427, 475, AND 476... * AFFECTED AREA...FIRE WEATHER ZONE 410 UPPER SNAKE RIVER VALLEY/IDAHO FALLS BLM, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 411 CENTENNIAL MOUNTAINS AND SNAKE RIVER RANGE/TARGHEE NF, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 413 CARIBOU RANGE/CARIBOU NF, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 422 SAWTOOTH RANGE/NORTHERN SAWTOOTH NF, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 425 MIDDLE SNAKE RIVER VALLEY/TWIN FALLS BLM NORTH OF THE SNAKE RIVER, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 427 GOOSE CREEK AND RAFT RIVER VALLEY/SOUTHERN SAWTOOTH NF/TWIN FALLS BLM SOUTH OF THE SNAKE RIVER, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 475 EAST SALMON RIVER MOUNTAINS/SALMON NF AND FIRE WEATHER ZONE 476 LEMHI AND LOST RIVER RANGE/CHALLIS NF. * WINDS...SOUTH 10 TO 15 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 30 MPH THIS AFTERNOON. SOUTH TO SOUTHWEST 15 TO 20 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 30 TO 35 MPH FRIDAY. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...AS LOW AS 12 PERCENT. * HAINES INDEX...6 (HIGH). * IMPACTS...WHILE WINDS MAY HOLD SHY OF FORMAL RED FLAG CRITERIA FOR MANY AREAS TODAY, ESPECIALLY EAST OF THE I-15 CORRIDOR, AND HUMIDITY VALUES MAY HOLD SHY OF CRITERIA FOR SOME AREAS FRIDAY, THE OVERALL COMBINATION OF CONTINUED DRY CONDITIONS, INCREASING WINDS OVER THE TWO DAYS, A HAINES INDEX OF 6, POOR OVERNIGHT HUMIDITY RECOVERY, VERY DRY FUELS, AND RECENT FIRE BEHAVIOR SUGGEST CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS WILL BE IN PLACE THROUGH FRIDAY. NEW AND PREEXISTING FIRES MAY SPREAD RAPIDLY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A RED FLAG WARNING MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EITHER OCCURRING NOW, OR WILL SHORTLY BASED ON ANY ONE OR MORE OF THESE CRITERIA FOR SOUTHEASTERN IDAHO: - RELATIVE HUMIDITY AT OR BELOW 15 PERCENT AND WIND GUSTS OF AT LEAST 25 MPH IN THE MOUNTAINS, OR 30 MPH IN THE SNAKE PLAIN. - OTHER HIGH IMPACT EVENTS DEEMED CRITICAL LIKE A HAINES OF 6 BY THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE AND AREA FIRE MANAGEMENT AGENCIES. &&