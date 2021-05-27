Pocatello, ID (83201)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun during the morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. High 71F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.