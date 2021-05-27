The Gate City Grays released their full schedule for the upcoming 2021 season.
The season kicks off on the road with a doubleheader on Saturday, June 5 against the Logan Royals in Utah.
The Grays home opener is set for Saturday, June 12 against the Blue Sox.
First round of playoffs begins August 3 and championships are set to start on August 12.
Season tickets are $50 and now on sale at the Orange and Black Store.
The Grays are excited to welcome everyone back to the ballpark this summer.
