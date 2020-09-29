It was a monumental day for female athletics in the Gem State.
As the Idaho High School Board of Directors voted on a proposal to create a State Championship for girls wrestling.
The board unanimously voted to approve sanctioned girls wrestling starting in the 2021-2022 season.
Pocatello wrestling Coach JB Plato spoke about how girls have been involved with Poky wrestling for year. Noting graduate Koral Sugiyama who went on to compete at the college and national level.
“Seeing her dedication and drive and passion for the sport really kind of opened everyone’s eyes in the room that this sport is for girls..boys. Wrestling’s for everyone,” said Plato.
