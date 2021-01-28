The Idaho Falls Chukars released their 2021 schedule via Twitter.
The minor league baseball team will kick off their season at Melaleuca Field on Saturday, May 22nd with a series against the Billings Mustangs.
The Chukars are set to play 96 games this summer.
This will be the first year that the Pioneer League has been designated a "partner league" of Major League Baseball.
Starting this season, the Idaho Falls Chukars, along with the rest of the teams in the Pioneer League, will transition from affiliated status to an independent professional MLB partner league.
However, fans won't notice anything has changed at all from previous seasons.
For information on tickets, company parties and group outings, call (208)-522-8363 or email Chukars@IFChukars.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.