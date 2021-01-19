Idaho State Head Football Coach Rob Phenicie has agreed to a two-year contract extension with Idaho State University at a salary of $168,875.
"We’re very happy to be continuing to work with Coach Phenicie," said Athletic Director Pauline Thiros. "We really like the changes we’ve seen over the last few years and we like the direction the program is going."
The contract includes eight different bonus opportunities totaling a maximum of $80,500 in bonus potential.
"Just excited to get to lead these men the next few years," said Phenicie. "Got a group of young men that are anxious to go out and play right now. They want to play ball. They’re working really hard. They did a great job in the fall academically, as well as in the weight room and on the field.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.