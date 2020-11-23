Weather Alert

...PATCHY FREEZING FOG REDUCING VISIBILITY THIS MORNING ACROSS PORTIONS OF THE SNAKE PLAIN, ARCO DESERT, AND SHOSHONE LAVA BEDS... AT 455 AM...WEBCAMS, WEATHER STATIONS, AND SATELLITE WERE MONITORING PATCHY FREEZING FOG ACROSS PORTIONS OF THE SNAKE PLAIN, ARCO DESERT, AND SHOSHONE LAVA BEDS. THE THICKEST AND MOST PERSISTENT FOG HAS BEEN OBSERVED FROM NEAR THE WEST SIDE OF BLACKFOOT AND IDAHO FALLS, WESTWARD ACROSS IDAHO NATIONAL LABORATORY TO NEAR CAREY AND TIMMERMAN HILL, WHERE VISIBILITIES HAVE BEEN REDUCED TO LESS THAN 500 FEET AT TIMES EARLY THIS MORNING. MORE ISOLATED, PATCHY FOG IS POSSIBLE ELSEWHERE ACROSS THE REGION AS WELL. MOTORISTS SHOULD EXPECT PATCHY FREEZING FOG TO CONTINUE THROUGH LATE MORNING, CONTINUING TO CAUSE AREAS OF VERY LOW VISIBILITY AND POTENTIALLY CAUSING SOME SLICK SPOTS ON ROADWAYS. SLOW DOWN, AVOID USING HIGHBEAM HEADLIGHTS, AND USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN ENCOUNTERING FOG. IF ROADS LOOK WET, IT IS POSSIBLE THEY MAY BE ICY.