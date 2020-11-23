The Idaho State women's basketball team's season opener against Montana Tech was cancelled Monday night due to Covid-19 related issues with Montana Tech.
This was supposed to be the first of five non-conference games before ISU started their regular season schedule.
This game against Montana Tech will not be made up.
The Lady Bengals first game of the season will now take place Saturday, November 28th against Utah State at 2 p.m. in Reed Gym.
The Idaho State men’s team will still open up their season Wednesday at Santa Clara University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.