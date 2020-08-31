The Blackfoot Broncos have a new coach and high expectations after finishing second in the 2019 4A State Championships.
So far, so good.
Blackfoot beat 5A competitors Thunder Ridge this past Friday 41-20.
Senior safety and wide receiver Jaxon Ball says it feels like a new era for the Broncos..
Oh, I love coach Ackley," said Ball. "Everything. He's come in and done some changes and everything..the whole atmosphere of Blackfoot football has just been awesome."
In the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic..coach Jerrod Ackley decided to come back home to eastern Idaho to take on the role of head football coach at Blackfoot High School.
He played football at American Falls High School and was previously the head coach at Soda Springs High School before moving out of state to coach.
And Blackfoot will be an exciting team to coach this year.
They ranked third in the 4A pre-season media poll.
"These young men put a lot of effort into our summer program and weight training and conditioning and spending a lot of their private time getting better for a season, where they really didn't know if it was going to happen or not," said Ackley.
First team All-State running back Teegan Thomas returns this year as senior and quarterback Jace Grimmett stepped well into his role during their first game.
Coach Ackley also anticipates the selflessness and strength of the defense will really drive the team this year.
"It's going to be hard for people to only focus on one to two players, because there's a lot of skilled depth," said Ackley. "We feel like we have a lot of guys who can make plays."
