Professional Transformation Sports Development (PTSD) was started by Army veteran Russel Davies to help veterans who struggle with P.T.S.D. and/or depression.
“It was a thing that really helped me change the direction of my life and I knew it was something that could help other veterans have their closure from post-traumatic stress,” said Pocatello Native Russel Davies.
The organization brings veterans from all over the country to Pocatello, Idaho for two weeks. They supply them with any gear they need that the veterans get to keep and take home with them. Then they teach them one of multiple outdoor sports. The courses PTSD offers are mountain biking, skiing/snowboarding, rock climbing and kayaking.
“I did some combat and you get a certain rush and you get feelings that are hard to deal with, said Army Veteran Darren Jensen. “These extreme sports that Russ does with this organization…they’re not the same feelings, but they're similar in a lot of ways.”
Army Veteran Douglas Frey was diagnosed with P.T.S.D. a few years ago and was looking for a way to help his condition. When he learned about the nonprofit, he felt a spark of hope and joined the mountain biking class.
“Within five minutes of landing here I saw Russ and the guys and it just changed my life all of a sudden,” said Frey. “And at the end of the class, I had a new life. I told Russ this once before, but it ended up saving my life.”
While teaching these sports, the nonprofit looks to build a safe space for veterans where they can bond and share their stories.
“The biggest thing is we provide a great community for them to come out here and enjoy these sports that a lot of us enjoy as well,” said Army veteran Matthew Krumwiede. “We get to share that passion with other veterans, and they get to have that sense of community. We're all really cool guys, and we just get to have a good time.”
The organization also hopes to expand. As of now, PTSD holds four classes a year, but their current goal is to expand and hold multiple classes a season.
Since PTSD fully funds this trip for veterans and each class costs about $50,000 in total, they rely heavily on donations and fund raisers which has been difficult to organize through a global pandemic.
If you're interested in donating, volunteering your time or registering for one of the classes you can visit Ptsd-veteran-athletes.com/
Ptsd is currently raffling off a mountain bike to raise funds. You can log on to their website and leave a donation of $25 with your name and phone number to be entered to win..
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.