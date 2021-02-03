Three local high school athletes made one of the biggest decisions of their lives today as they signed their National Letter of Intent.
Highland High School defensive end Logan George is headed down to Utah State.
He thanks his coaches at Highland for supporting and guiding him through his high school career.
"Like they care about me individually," said George. "You know, not only as a player. So they want to help me get better on the football field and also in life. So that's really stuck out to me and their example on me is huge."
Easton Durham, who played multiple positions on the football field and multiple sports for the Rams, has been recruited to play wide receiver at Carroll College in Helena, Montana.
"I feel like when I went up to Carroll, it's just a different atmosphere," said Durham. "They have a winning tradition there and I'm excited. I'm pumped."
Across town at Century High School, wide receiver Javon Sowell is heading to Idaho State University.
"Javon's a huge part of our success and has been for three years now," said Century Head Coach Travis Hobson. "So, it's been really fun to watch him grow and progress."
