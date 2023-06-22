Michael Jordan To Choose Hornets’ Draft Pick Despite Selling The Team
Michael Jordan will have the final say on the Charlotte Hornets no.2 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, despite already agreeing to sell the team. While ownership of the Hornets is transferred to a group led by Gabe Plotkin and Rick Schnall, Jordan remains in control. General manager, Mitch Kupchak confirmed the news, saying “Michael will be in control of the club through the draft and through free agency." What has fans scratching their heads is that this decision was made despite Jordan’s poor track record as an evaluator in the draft. Since the Chicago Bulls legend became majority owner in 2013, only one of Charlotte’s 13 draft picks, LaMelo Ball, was named an All-Star. Ball is also the only of Charlotte’s four top-10 picks since 2013 who is still on the team. This year’s no.2 pick is Charlotte’s highest since 2012, with the Hornets reportedly interested in both Scoot Henderson and Brandon Miller. The Hornets’ 382-493 record during Jordan’s tenure ranks 24th in the NBA. Meanwhile, Charlotte has only made the postseason twice in that time, the last of which was in the 2015-16 season.
