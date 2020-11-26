Pebble Creek Ski Area could open as soon as Dec. 11th (weather permitting).
Pebble Creek still plans to hold many of their classic events such as the freestyle rally and torch light parade.
However, there will be some changes amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Masks and social distancing will be required on the mountain and in the lodge.
"People will be bundled up pretty well and will have a neck gator or a buff or a face mask anyway," said Dana Kmetz, the Director of Guest Services and Marketing. "We just ask that you keep that on while you're inside the building or walking in between buildings."
Lessons will still be held for children and adults looking to learn to ski or snowboard, but the classes will be held in smaller groups.
"One thing that we're pretty excited about is we've added a lot of new lighting down on the beginner area on the aspen," said Kmetz. "So that will open up a lot of terrain as far as night skiing goes. We can get a lot of beginners a place to go practice at night, which will help reduce a lot of the crowding."
For more information visit www.PebbleCreekSkiArea.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.