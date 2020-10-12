A petition to allow family members of Boise State Football players, coaches and team personnel to attend Boise State Football games this season, already has over 1,500 signatures.
"We are at every game and it means a lot to us to be there," said Barb Whimpey.
Whimpey is the mother of senior Riley Whimpey, who plays on defense for the Boise State Broncos.
On Friday, October 9th, Boise State Athletics announced that spectators would not be allowed in the stands at games this year, but that fans could purchase a cardboard cut-out of themselves to be placed around the stadium.
When Whimpey found out about this plan, she knew she had to do something.
"So, when I saw that, I thought, what can we do? I want to be positive. I want to be proactive. I want these kids to have a positive football experience."
That's when she created the petition and she sent it out to all of the parents of the athletes. The petition has been signed over 1,500 times and has dozens of comments from family members and fans supporting the idea.
"I know that everyone's invested in this team," Whimpey said. "They're invested in this program and they're invested in the university, and I know that we can make it happen."
