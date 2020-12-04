Americas favorite pastime is returning to Idaho Falls.
After a year without minor league baseball in Eastern Idaho, the Idaho Falls Chukars are back for the 2021 season.
“For the last 14 months we really didn't know what our future was even going to look like,” said General Manager Kevin Greene. “If we were going to have any kind of lifeline with Major League Baseball. It involved some negotiations, but we were really happy that they were compelled to save minor league baseball in our area.”
The MLB and the eight teams that make up the Pioneer League announced that they will now be considered a “partner league” of the MLB.
“So, we're no longer affiliated with the Kansas City Royals,” said Greene. “We're a partner of Major League Baseball. So without that Royals affiliation, we'll be signing our own ball players, professional athletes. We'll be paying their salaries. We are getting some major league subsidies which will help us remain viable financially, which is our biggest concern. So that partnership available to all eight teams helps us get excited about this agreement.”
The agreement also includes a procedure for pioneer players to transfer to the MLB clubs.
These changes were important so that the teams could continue to provide high-quality baseball to their communities.
“You won't notice one difference, said Greene. “The quality of play will be at least as good as it has. Some suggest the quality of play may improve. So we're excited to see how that plays out.”
There will also be eight more home games a year under this new partnership.
