Pocatello High School hosted its third annual girls wrestling championship Saturday.
In years past, girls wrestling wasn't recognized as a sanctioned sport in the state. Pocatello wrestling coach JB Plato and Aberdeen wrestling coach Jordan Johns wanted the female wrestlers to be recognized for their hard work competing in the sport they love.
"For the girls to have this opportunity to have their own championship, to have their own individual season..it all culminates to now," said Plato. "And they're able to come out here and compete and really showcase their athletic ability."
The first year the tournament was held, about 60 female wrestlers came out. Last year that number nearly doubled to 111, and this year 130 female wrestlers competed.
Many of the wrestlers competing today said they were excited to see the sport grow and see girls wrestling get recognized.
This past September, the Idaho High School Board of Directors voted on a proposal to sanction girls wrestling.
Starting in the 2021-2022 season, the girls will have their own bracket at the state championship.
Meaning this was the last year Pocatello High School will hosts the unofficial tournament
"It's a bittersweet moment that you know we won't be able to see all this competition under one roof," said JB. "But at least you know we'll be able to watch that, you know? That competition, those girls wrestle in the state championships."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.