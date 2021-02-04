On Feb. 4, The Bannock County Commissioners met with representatives from Pocatello Downs, the local horse track, to further discuss affairs and fees for the upcoming race season.
The track, a publicly owned facility, hosts multiple races every year.
They also rent out horse stalls and allow trainers and jockeys the use of their track for a daily, monthly or annual fee.
The pandemic put a short pause on racing season last year, but after submitting a plan to the county and health department, Pocatello Downs continued hosting races
Spectators could attend for a mere two-dollar admission fee and watch and wager on live horse races while enjoying food and live music.
As it’s time for Bannock County and Pocatello Downs to come up with a new contract agreement , it appears the money the county pays to eep up with Pocatello Downs, from maintenance to liability requirements from insurance, is substantially higher than what Pocatello Downs pays to the county each year.
“The big thing is we have 90 thousand people who live in Bannock County and we've heard quite clear with over 12 hundred board of equalization meetings that the tax payers do not want to subsidize other people's lifestyles,” said Bannock County Commissioner Terrel N. Tovey. “That has been made very clear and so that's the whole thing is how we get to revenue-neutral so that everybody can still have their events and still have things that benefit the community, but it's not the taxpayer that's stuck with the burden to provide that service.”
At their next meeting, Pocatello Downs is expected to bring a contract to negotiate with the commissioners that is economically feasible for you and for the county.
The negotiations may range from services Pocatello Downs needs from the county to requests for more consistent and adequate track and stall maintenance,
In the end, to help trainers, jockeys, spectators and horses enjoy races at Pocatello Downs in the safest and most cost efficient way.
“I leave with hope that we can come to the middle,” said Pocatello Downs Representative and Horse Trainer Mark Hanson. “That we can find what’s equable for both sides. I think the community loves horse racing. We're a nonprofit. We found a way to continue an event in 2020, through Covid. We want a three-year contract to provide racing locally, so that the local community can be a part of it.
