Pocatello, ID (83201)

Today

Intermittent snow showers and windy early. Peeks of sunshine later. High 38F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 29F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.