As we celebrate 50 years of Holt Arena, locals remember some of their best memories that took place under the dome.
From Idaho State sports to local high school football, from breaking records at the Simplot games to walking across the stage at college graduation.
Holt arena holds so much significance to Bengal athletes and fans, but there's one occasion in particular that was voted by fans as the top moment in Holt Arena history.
“It was almost like nobody left,” said ISU basketball alum Kenny McGowen. “Everybody was just so excited about that moment and you could tell it was big.”
On January 28th, 2012, the Idaho State Bengals were facing off against the undefeated Weber State.
Damien Lillard, who went on to be a first round draft pick that year, was a starting guard for the Wildcats.
“Going into it, we just wanted to make things tough for him,” McGowen said.
It was a close game.
With the Bengals down by one and seconds left on the clock…Chase Graybow makes a quick overhead pass to Kenny McGowen who sinks a three at the buzzer to end game.
ISU beat Weber State that night 64-62. Their first win in seven tries against the Wildcats.
Though it was Kenny's three-pointer that makes that night so memorable, he says he couldn't have done it without his teammates.
“It was a great moment, you know, and I’m proud to know that I’m one of those great moments there.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.