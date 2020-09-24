Weather Alert

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING... ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...FOR THE LAKE WIND ADVISORY, SOUTHWEST WINDS 15 TO 25 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 40 MPH EXPECTED. FOR THE WIND ADVISORY, SOUTHWEST WINDS 20 TO 30 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 40 MPH EXPECTED. * WHERE...AMERICAN FALLS RESERVOIR, AMERICAN FALLS, POCATELLO, BLACKFOOT, SHELLEY AND FORT HALL. * WHEN...FOR THE LAKE WIND ADVISORY, FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING. FOR THE WIND ADVISORY, FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT SATURDAY. * IMPACTS...ROUGH CHOP IS LIKELY ON AMERICAN FALLS RESERVOIR BOTH DAYS. GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS. DRIVING HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES MAY BE DIFFICULT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH PROFILE VEHICLE. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS. &&