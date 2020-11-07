As the road to state gets narrower, Century High School hosted Bishop Kelly High School Friday night in the quarterfinals.
The Century Diamondbacks coming off a close 17-14 win against Lakeland last week. It was a different story for the Bishop Kelly Knights who dominated a competitive Pocatello Indians teams 35-0.
BK hadn't lost since the first game of the season.
A lot on the line, as the winner moves on to the semifinals.
It's a scoreless first, which gives the impression that this game is going to be one tough matchup.
In the top of the second, the Diamondbacks first offensive series, quarterback McKean Romreill hands it off to Jovan Sowell who finds room down the sideline for a 40-yard run.
This sets up Century for their first touchdown of the night as Emmett Holt fights his way into the end zone, as the crowd sings him happy birthday.
Century is up 7-0, which will remain through the half.
The Diamondbacks come out ready to dominate in the second half as Easton Millward makes it 14-0 as he runs his way right through the middle of Bishop Kelly's defense.
On the Diamondbacks next offensive series, came one of the most exciting plays of the night, as Bruin Fleishchmann takes it all the way down the field for a 95-yard touchdown run.
It was 20-0 going into the fourth, where Bishop Kelly finally gets into the end zone to make it 20-7 with 10 minutes left on the clock.
Century wins 33-14 against one of the toughest competitors in the state.
They will play away at Emmett High School next Friday.
"It feels pretty good," said Century Head Coach Travis Hobson after the big win. "It's hard to lie about that. That's a good football team. They're a good ball club, and we knew our work was cut out for us. I kind of like the underdog role. We're not mad about being the underdog. We'll be the underdog again next week too, and that's okay with me."
