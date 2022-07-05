St. Anthony resident and former NFL player Brandon Bair was awarded the Carnegie Medal for his heroic actions following a collision between a train and a semi-truck in May 2021.
The Carnegie Medal is considered the highest honor for civilian heroism in North America.
Bair encountered the crash on his way back to his office at Henry's Fork Homes in St. Anthony. He found the driver of the semi-truck, Steven Jenson, wedged underneath the steering wheel. Bair ripped out the steering wheel and carried Jenson to safety just moments before the truck went up in flames.
Bair attended South Fremont high school before heading to the University of Oregon to play for the Ducks football team, which reached the BCS National Championship Game in his senior year in 2011. He went on to play parts of five seasons in the NFL with the Kansas City Chiefs, Oakland Raiders, and Philadelphia Eagles.
Sixteen civilians received the Carnegie Medal throughout the country this quarter.
Bair says that while he's grateful for the recognition, he believes first responders are the real heroes, as they assist in similar situations every day.
