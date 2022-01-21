The museum of Idaho is opening its first ever Asian-focused exhibit this Saturday. The Genghis Khan conquest and culture exhibit will showcase more than 300 original artifacts.
This is the first ever Asian-focused exhibit that the museum has ever had. It is based on Genghis Khan. A 13th-century Mongolian leader is known for his brutality and military victories.
“What is amazing about his life is that he was an outcast from a primitive society, didn’t even know how to read and yet he created this enormous empire with a written language for his people and freedom of religion for all sorts of races and all of this was done in the name of peace, he didn’t collect weapons, he liked to be called by his first name. He’s really an amazing character, there is no one like him in history,” Don Lessem, the Exhibit Creator said.
The “Genghis khan Conquest and Culture” exhibit will showcase more than 300 original artifacts including ancient weapons and jewelry.
The exhibit will give visitors a look into the Mongolian culture.
“This is the first time that an exhibit of Genghis Khan's treasures and his life have ever toured the world. We've been going for twelve years but never to this region of the country. We are telling a story that people really don’t know. that Genghis Khan was really an amazing civilizer, that a lot of our laws and freedoms come from him. He created the most peaceful and largest empire in the history of the world,” Lessem said.
The exhibit also includes interactive experiences that will allow visitors to follow an individual’s journey through the Mongol empire and will have musicians from Mongolia who will be performing traditional music.
The interactive exhibit will be open from January 22nd to September 5th.
Tickets to the Museum of Idaho cost $13 for adults, $12 for seniors 62 and up and $11 for students.
