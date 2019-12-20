The traditional ‘Country Christmas’ light show is back by popular demand.
For decades Steve Leaman decorated his property with thousands of Christmas lights at the ‘Rustic Wagon Acres’ up Gibson Jack.
The light show became so popular with people driving by to see all of the lights that it caused a traffic jam, so he had to shut it down.
After that he lost all of his lights in the Charlotte Fire.
Now people are donating lights to him to start it up again and bring back the holiday tradition.
So Saturday night he’ll turn the Christmas lights back on for a large group of people with Santa and Frosty the Snowman.
“It’s like a demand, so many people, it’s been a tradition for so many years. They just call and want it done. So many smiles and people love it,” says Steve Leaman, Pocatello.
Leaman says it will start at around 6:30 p.m. and end when the last car drives by.
