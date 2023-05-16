TRAFFIC ALERT: There has been an accident involving multiple vehicles along Northbound Interstate 15 near the Blackfoot Rest Area.
According to eyewitness accounts, two tractor trailers and two SUVs were involved with multiple injuries.
Police are directing northbound traffic off the Interstate and through the rest area and then back onto I-15.
KPVI will have more information as it becomes available.
