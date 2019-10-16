Idaho State Police is investigating a crash on northbound Interstate 15 at mile marker 26.5, north of Malad.
Both northbound lanes of travel are blocked and traffic is being diverted around the crash on the left shoulder.
Motorists should expect delays.
