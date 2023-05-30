Two dogs running on Interstate 84 in Minidoka County were shot by a Heyburn police officer.
Police said I-84 traffic was completely stopped around mile marker 212 due to two dogs causing safety concerns.
Officers whistled, called and shouted at the dogs after two people attempted to capture them but the dogs were uncooperative.
They were not in range to use a taser, so officers made the decision to shoot the dogs.
They did not have tags and police say they were each shot once and removed from the road.
The incident is under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.