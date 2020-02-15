Valentines may be over, but one couple’s love story isn’t.
Jerry and Coleen Rowe met at a ballroom dance in Pocatello in 1950.
They’ve been happily married for 69 years.
They have four sons and 13 grandchildren.
Coleen says she still likes to receive roses for Valentine’s Day, but they celebrate Valentines more with their grand kids now.
They tell us what the secret to staying together for so long is.
“Just think about them sometimes, not just yourself and think with your heart,” says Coleen Rowe, Pocatello.
“Showing respect for each other and kind, kind to each other,” says Jerry Rowe, Pocatello
Coleen says they were driving around together one day before they were married and they saw a big sign with diamonds on it and Jerry asked her if he bought her one of those, would she wear it, so she says he’s never really asked the question, ‘will you marry me.’
They say they dated for about a year before they tied the know.
