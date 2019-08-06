Well if you've had enough of temperatures in the 90s, you're in luck.
The Climate Prediction Center is forecasting a low pressure system to build into the Pacific Northwest this week, which would bring temperatures to being on the cusp of below average.
While the average high temperature across Pocatello may be 89 degrees, it will still certainly be a sign of relief with temperatures dropping nearly 10 to 15 degrees in some areas from what they are now.
We'll also get a break from the monsoonal flow, which in turn would bring more of a dry westerly flow across the area.
Mike Huston, Meteorologist, National Weather Service Pocatello said, "I think that the monsoon that we've had has been abnormal, we typically see a monsoon push that lasts maybe a week. We've been going three weeks with repetitive monsoonal flow so that's why it's really kind of really felt hot."
Some areas may barely reach the lower 90s tomorrow before temperatures drop into and stay in the 80s for at least one week.
