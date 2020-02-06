A brief warm up may be on the way, but don't get used to it.
While it may help melt some of the snow, the Climate Prediction Center is forecasting a sharp drop in temperatures over the next 14 days across Eastern Idaho.
The flow will change to a northwesterly pattern, but that won't necessarily keep us any drier.
Travis Wyatt, Meteorologist at National Weather Service Pocatello said, "And as far as our precip is concerned it looks like we're be slightly above normal. We'll be pretty active in northwest flow again under that northwest flow we'll have temperatures well below normal but there is a chance of moisture moving through that so we can stay slightly above normal on our precip."
By the middle of February for some locations across the Snake River Plain, highs may only reach the 20s with lows dropping into the teens.
