If you've been a victim of fraudulent charges on your credit card from paying your utility bill in Pocatello, the Better Business Bureau has some tips on what to do.
If you see fraudulent charges appearing on your credit card statement, the first thing you should do is call your credit card company and get a new card.
As for the charges, credit card companies are more apt in order to help you get the funds back from those fraudulent charges.
This is the perfect example as to why you should use credit cards over debit cards to pay bills online.
Jeremy Johnson, Marketplace Manager, BBB Northwest and Pacific said, "When you're using a debit card and they have access directly to your checking and some people even have savings tied to their checking, they can really empty out a lot of your discretionary funds very quickly and using that credit card kind of protects you from that."
The Better Business Bureau also recommends monitoring your credit card statement before it closes each month for fraudulent charges.
